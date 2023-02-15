230215-N-SJ665-1036 WASHINGTON. (Feburary 15, 2023) Captain Ken Collins, Commanding Officer of U.S. Navy Band, presents the Sailor of the Quarter Award to Chief Musician Dennys Moura. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth Johnson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 21:07
|Photo ID:
|7638230
|VIRIN:
|230215-N-SJ665-1036
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|8.35 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
This work, Military musicians are honored at All Hands Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
