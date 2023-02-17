Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Collaboration Continues to Support Tactical Decision Game [Image 2 of 2]

    Army Collaboration Continues to Support Tactical Decision Game

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    Military personnel attended the MRICD-DEVCOM's Inaugural HHour Training Aids and Tool Kits Introductory Course located at JBSA- Fort Sam Houston, TX at the Army Medical Department Noncommissioned Officers Academy. (U.S. Army photo by Dan Boehm)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 17:47
    Photo ID: 7638003
    VIRIN: 230217-A-GY757-420
    Resolution: 2048x1256
    Size: 867.67 KB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Collaboration Continues to Support Tactical Decision Game [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Collaboration Continues to Support Tactical Decision Game
    Army Collaboration Continues to Support Tactical Decision Game

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Collaboration Continues to Support Tactical Decision Game

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tactics Game Medical CBRN People

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT