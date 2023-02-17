Military personnel attended the MRICD-DEVCOM's Inaugural HHour Training Aids and Tool Kits Introductory Course located at JBSA- Fort Sam Houston, TX at the Army Medical Department Noncommissioned Officers Academy. (U.S. Army photo by Dan Boehm)
Army Collaboration Continues to Support Tactical Decision Game
