Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Collaboration Continues to Support Tactical Decision Game [Image 1 of 2]

    Army Collaboration Continues to Support Tactical Decision Game

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    Dan Boehm, a field medical education specialist for MRICD, worked alongside Peter Bryant, a functional area lead for the Interactive Software and Visual Media from the Chemical Biological Center, to create a tactical decision game simulating a decontamination mission. (U.S. Army photo by Peter Hurst)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 17:47
    Photo ID: 7638002
    VIRIN: 221020-A-GY757-342
    Resolution: 3784x2523
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Collaboration Continues to Support Tactical Decision Game [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Collaboration Continues to Support Tactical Decision Game
    Army Collaboration Continues to Support Tactical Decision Game

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Collaboration Continues to Support Tactical Decision Game

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tactics Game Medical CBRN People

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT