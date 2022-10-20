Dan Boehm, a field medical education specialist for MRICD, worked alongside Peter Bryant, a functional area lead for the Interactive Software and Visual Media from the Chemical Biological Center, to create a tactical decision game simulating a decontamination mission. (U.S. Army photo by Peter Hurst)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 17:47
|Photo ID:
|7638002
|VIRIN:
|221020-A-GY757-342
|Resolution:
|3784x2523
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Army Collaboration Continues to Support Tactical Decision Game
Army Collaboration Continues to Support Tactical Decision Game
