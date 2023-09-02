Members of Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow's Communication Strategy and Operations team take flight with the Army's 2916th Aviation Battalion Alpha Company from Barstow-Daggett Airfield to Fort Irwin National Training Center during a training and familiarization exercise, February 9. (Photo courtesy SSgt Joseph Clinton)
|02.09.2023
|02.16.2023 16:30
|Location:
|BARSTOW, CA, US
This work, MCLB Barstow COMMSTRAT and Army's 2916th Aviation Battalion Alpha Company take flight [Image 4 of 4], by Laurie Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
