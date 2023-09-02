Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCLB Barstow COMMSTRAT and Army's 2916th Aviation Battalion Alpha Company take flight [Image 1 of 4]

    BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Photo by Laurie Pearson  

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Members of Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow's Communication Strategy and Operations team take flight with the Army's 2916th Aviation Battalion Alpha Company from Barstow-Daggett Airfield to Fort Irwin National Training Center during a training and familiarization exercise, February 9. (Photo courtesy SSgt Joseph Clinton)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 16:30
    This work, MCLB Barstow COMMSTRAT and Army's 2916th Aviation Battalion Alpha Company take flight [Image 4 of 4], by Laurie Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #usmc #army #2916aviation #alphacompany #marines

