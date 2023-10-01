Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GVSC Employees Honored for Excellence in Leadership in D.C. [Image 1 of 2]

    GVSC Employees Honored for Excellence in Leadership in D.C.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    CCDC Ground Vehicle Systems Center

    Teresa Horning, right, receives her Acquisition Career Support Professional of the Year award from the Honorable Douglas R. Bush, left, Assistant Secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology. (U.S. Army photo by Darrell Hudson)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 15:50
    Photo ID: 7637873
    VIRIN: 230216-A-OZ542-002
    Resolution: 1956x1432
    Size: 722.36 KB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Army Acquisition
    GVSC
    Douglas R. Bush
    AAEELA Awards

