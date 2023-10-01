GVSC Employees Honored for Excellence in Leadership in D.C.

Teresa Horning, right, receives her Acquisition Career Support Professional of the Year award from the Honorable Douglas R. Bush, left, Assistant Secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology. (U.S. Army photo by Darrell Hudson)

