GVSC Employees Honored for Excellence in Leadership in D.C.

The Army Acquisition Executive Excellence in Leadership Awards recognizes individuals and teams across the Army Acquisition workforce who have demonstrated exceptional skill, proficiency, and dedication to the United States Army and its mission.



Teresa Horning, Organization Acquisition Point-of-Contact, is still taking in the gravity of the award, which she won for being the Acquisition Career Support Professional of the Year.



“I was so surprised to have been nominated and even more surprised to have been selected as the recipient of the Acquisition Career Support Professional of the Year,” Horning said. “I don’t feel like I do anything extraordinary, but I always try to complete anything I do to the very best of my ability. Being recognized with this award proves that hard work does pay off.”



The award is reflective of Horning’s work ethic, which she says is to always try and do her job with honesty and integrity, and helping others see the value in that work ethic as well.



“On the Organizational Development team, we work with the purpose to help unleash GVSC’s organizational effectiveness,” Horning said. “The more we focus on helping others, understanding the challenges they face and helping them see solutions to those challenges, the more successful we will be as an organization.”



It’s a set of values that she adopted early on in life, crediting her parents for raising her as such.



“I have always been a firm believer that when you make a commitment, you keep it and no matter what job you do, always do it to the very best of your ability,” she said.



She hopes to keep working hard at her job, helping her fellow GVSC members and watching them succeed in their career paths, thankful for her experiences that provided the same avenue for her.



“From the leaders who have always been supportive of moving into positions that utilized my strengths, to my peers, who have shared knowledge and helped me grow, I have been blessed to work with the most amazing teams at GVSC.”



For Dr. Macam Dattathreya, who was matrixed over to the Program Executive Office (PEO) Ground Combat Systems as a chief engineer, he sees this accomplishment as another day on the job; rather, he’s thankful that he’s being effectively utilized in his current position within GVSC and PEO Ground Combat Systems. He was awarded an AAEEL Award for Engineer and Systems Integration Professional of the Year.



“I am happy that my contributions are impactful at the Army level, and they have recognized my efforts. This gives the opportunity for the Army to utilize me in the right capacity.”



He attributes one of his biggest contributions to this achievement to his team of government, industry and academic peers that helped him to achieve this award.



“Biggest credit goes to my dearest wife and son as they have always let me focus on my mission at work. The next credit goes equally to all my teammates and superiors in the program offices, PEO, and GVSC."



Now, Dr. Dattathreya’s next objective is heads down and continue to perform above the standard with his team at PEO Ground Combat Systems.



“[I’m going to] continue to do what I am doing: serving the country and our especially our great warfighters. Army strong!!”



Both awardees exemplify the standards that employees should strive to achieve in their career lifetime at GVSC. The organization is proud to have dedicated members of its workforce recognized for the accomplishments they perform in the name of ground combat systems development. Congratulations to Ms. Horning and Dr. Dattathreya for their incredible achievement.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2023 Date Posted: 02.16.2023 15:50 Story ID: 438666 Location: DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GVSC Employees Honored for Excellence in Leadership in D.C., by SGT Christopher Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.