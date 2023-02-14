Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mayor of Arlington Heights [Image 9 of 9]

    Mayor of Arlington Heights

    ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Catrina Francis 

    416th Theater Engineer Command

    Arlington Heights, Illinois, Mayor Tom Hayes welcomes the 485th Engineer Company home after a nine-month deployment to Kuwait.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 12:39
    Photo ID: 7637566
    VIRIN: 230214-A-DP346-587
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.74 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mayor of Arlington Heights [Image 9 of 9], by Catrina Francis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hugging Family
    Greeting Family pet
    Standing in formation
    Unloading bus
    Tickling dog
    Waiting for Soldiers
    McCarthy Family members
    Patriot Guard
    Mayor of Arlington Heights

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    485th Engineer Company returns after nine-month deployment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARC
    863rd Engineer Battalion
    372nd Engineer Brigade
    485th Engineer Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT