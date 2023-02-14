The Patriot Guard hold the U.S. flag and colors during the welcome home ceremony Feb. 14 in Arlington Heights, Illinois. The 485th Engineer Company returned from a nine-month deployment to Kuwait.

Date Taken: 02.14.2023
Location: ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, US