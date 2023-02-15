Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Brad Rhen 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Members of the 28th Infantry Division Band, under the direction of Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Klingbeil, perform at the Lithuanian embassy in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 15, 2023, during a celebration for the 105th anniversary of the restoration of the Lithuanian State. The Pennsylvania National Guard and Lithuania have been partners through the National Guard's State Partnership Program since 1993. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Brad Rhen)

    This work, 28th ID Band performs at Lithuanian embassy [Image 4 of 4], by Brad Rhen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    State Partnership Program
    Lithuania
    SPP
    PNG

