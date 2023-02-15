28th ID Band performs at Lithuanian embassy

Members of the 28th Infantry Division Band, under the direction of Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Klingbeil, perform at the Lithuanian embassy in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 15, 2023, during a celebration for the 105th anniversary of the restoration of the Lithuanian State. The Pennsylvania National Guard and Lithuania have been partners through the National Guard's State Partnership Program since 1993. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Brad Rhen)

