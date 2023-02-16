Army specialist honored by AMSUS with the William Gorgas Preventative Medicine Award

Army Spc. Ciarra Upchurch, assigned to the Bassett Army Community Hospital (BACH) at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, said that she couldn’t believe that she was being chosen to receive the William Gorgas Preventive Medicine Award. The Society of Federal Health Professionals (AMSUS) gives the award to recognize an individual for distinguished work in preventive medicine in clinical application, education, or research. The previous recipient was a Colonel. Upchurch is seen here with her spouse.

