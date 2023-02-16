Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army specialist honored by AMSUS with the William Gorgas Preventative Medicine Award [Image 2 of 3]

    Army specialist honored by AMSUS with the William Gorgas Preventative Medicine Award

    ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Stephanie Abdullah 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    Army Spc. Ciarra Upchurch, assigned to the Bassett Army Community Hospital (BACH) at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, said that she couldn’t believe that she was being chosen to receive the William Gorgas Preventive Medicine Award. The Society of Federal Health Professionals (AMSUS) gives the award to recognize an individual for distinguished work in preventive medicine in clinical application, education, or research. The previous recipient was a Colonel.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 10:26
    Photo ID: 7637196
    VIRIN: 230216-A-SO478-833
    Resolution: 480x640
    Size: 84.23 KB
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army specialist honored by AMSUS with the William Gorgas Preventative Medicine Award [Image 3 of 3], by Stephanie Abdullah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army specialist honored by AMSUS with the William Gorgas Preventative Medicine Award
    Army specialist honored by AMSUS with the William Gorgas Preventative Medicine Award
    Army specialist honored by AMSUS with the William Gorgas Preventative Medicine Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ciarra Upchurch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT