U. S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball departs Kagoshima, Japan

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball (WMSL 756) departs Kagoshima, Japan, Feb. 16, 2023. While in Japan, the Kimball’s crew conducted joint training and professional exchanges with members of the Japan Coast Guard expanding on a memorandum of cooperation signed in 2022 between the two sea services which established Operation SAPPHIRE, a perpetual operation to strengthen relationships, increase bilateral engagements, and focus on maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi.

