    U. S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball departs Kagoshima, Japan [Image 2 of 3]

    KAGOSHIMA, JAPAN

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Masaschi 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball (WMSL 756) departs Kagoshima, Japan, Feb. 16, 2023. While in Japan, the Kimball’s crew conducted joint training and professional exchanges with members of the Japan Coast Guard expanding on a memorandum of cooperation signed in 2022 between the two sea services which established Operation SAPPHIRE, a perpetual operation to strengthen relationships, increase bilateral engagements, and focus on maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 06:46
    Photo ID: 7636767
    VIRIN: 230216-G-DX668-1061
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.54 MB
    Location: KAGOSHIMA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U. S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball departs Kagoshima, Japan [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Matthew Masaschi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Coast Guard cutter departs Japan following joint training with Japan Coast Guard

    TAGS

    Japan
    Kagoshima
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball
    Sapphire
    IndoPacific Ops

