Team Yokota conducts annual MARE

Tech Sgt. Chance Riley, 374th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron independent duty medical technician, transfers a simulated aircraft crash victim to an ambulance during a Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE) at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 16, 2023. Exercises are planned by the 374th Inspector General team, which means first responders are unaware of the location or nature of any planned simulations and have to be prepared for any and all situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

Date Taken: 02.16.2023
Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP