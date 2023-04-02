U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anil Sackhichand (left), 443rd Air Expeditionary Squadron, and Senior Airman Ben Njuguna (right), 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, load cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III, at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Feb. 4, 2023. The 8th EAS, deployed with Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), is responsible for delivering cargo and passengers to U.S. and partner nation forces' bases, providing airpower to CENTCOM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sahara L. Fales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2023 Date Posted: 02.16.2023 01:49 Photo ID: 7636477 VIRIN: 230204-F-DN236-0486 Resolution: 5802x4024 Size: 2.52 MB Location: IQ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C-17 Ops: Cargo [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Sahara Fales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.