    C-17 Ops: Cargo [Image 14 of 14]

    C-17 Ops: Cargo

    IRAQ

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sahara Fales  

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anil Sackhichand (left), 443rd Air Expeditionary Squadron, and Senior Airman Ben Njuguna (right), 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, load cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III, at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Feb. 4, 2023. The 8th EAS, deployed with Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), is responsible for delivering cargo and passengers to U.S. and partner nation forces' bases, providing airpower to CENTCOM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sahara L. Fales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 01:49
    Photo ID: 7636477
    VIRIN: 230204-F-DN236-0486
    Resolution: 5802x4024
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: IQ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 Ops: Cargo [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Sahara Fales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    C-17 Globemaster III
    AFCENT
    Cargo
    AUAB
    8 EAS

