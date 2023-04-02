C-17 Ops: Cargo

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anil Sackhichand (left), 443rd Air Expeditionary Squadron, and Senior Airman Ben Njuguna (right), 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, load cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III, at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Feb. 4, 2023. The 8th EAS, deployed with Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), is responsible for delivering cargo and passengers to U.S. and partner nation forces' bases, providing airpower to CENTCOM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sahara L. Fales)
