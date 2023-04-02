C-17 Ops: Cargo

8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron airmen guide cargo off of a C-17 Globemaster III, at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Feb. 4, 2023. The 8th EAS, deployed with Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), is responsible for delivering cargo and passengers to U.S. and partner nation forces' bases, providing airpower to CENTCOM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sahara L. Fales)

