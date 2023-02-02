NMCB-5 Operates in Diego Garcia.

230202-N-NO819-1003

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Feb. 2, 2023) Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 prefabricate formwork for the placement of a concrete pad. NMCB-5 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-5 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S Navy photo by Steelworker Constructionman Albert Hernandezfuentes).

