Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB-5 Operates in Diego Garcia. [Image 2 of 3]

    NMCB-5 Operates in Diego Garcia.

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    02.02.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    230202-N-NO819-1002
    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Feb. 2, 2023) – Construction Electrician 3rd Class Hakeem Campbell, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, cuts lumber bracing in order to construct formwork for the placement of a concrete pad in Diego Garcia Feb. 2. NMCB-5 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-5 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S Navy photo by Steelworker Constructionman Albert Hernandezfuentes).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 20:13
    Photo ID: 7636199
    VIRIN: 230202-N-NO819-1002
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: IO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB-5 Operates in Diego Garcia. [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB-5 Operates in Diego Garcia.
    NMCB-5 Operates in Diego Garcia.
    NMCB-5 Operates in Diego Garcia.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    NECC
    Diego Garcia
    NMCB-5
    NCG 1
    CTF 75

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT