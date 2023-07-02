Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Todd Cromar 

    Hill Air Force Base

    Senior Airman Daniel Allred, 388th Maintenance Squadron, volunteers to prepare suicide prevention cable locks for distribution Feb. 7, 2023, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. These locks were provided by the Headquarters Air Force Suicide Prevention Program and are known as a time-based prevention tool, designed to delay access to firearms and medicine, for those contemplating suicide during an emotionally charged moment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Location: HILL AFB, UT, US
    This work, Air Force Time Based Prevention Program utilizes free cable gun locks [Image 6 of 6], by Todd Cromar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

