Air Force Time Based Prevention Program utilizes free cable gun locks

Senior Airman Benjamin Tennyson, 338th Munitions Squadron, volunteers to prepare suicide prevention cable locks for distribution Feb. 7, 2023, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. These locks were provided by the Headquarters Air Force Suicide Prevention Program and are known as a time-based prevention tool, designed to delay access to firearms and medicine, for those contemplating suicide during an emotionally charged moment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)

