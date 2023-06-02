New Parent Support Program: Newborn care class among support offered for expectant parents

New Parent Support Program Child and Family Specialist Amy McCauley gives feedback and tips as Madison Midgett and Capt. Andrew Midgett, Command and General Staff College student, and Capt. Natasha Rivera, CGSC student, and Brian Rivera practice diapering during the newborn care class Feb. 6 at the Resiliency Center. The next newborn care class is 5-7 p.m. April 3 at the Resiliency Center. Call 913-297-3212 or 913-684-2800 to register.

