New Parent Support Program Child and Family Specialist Amy McCauley demonstrates proper technique before asking newborn care class participants to practice how to hold a baby using dolls Feb. 6 at the Resiliency Center.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2023 16:59
|Photo ID:
|7635969
|VIRIN:
|230206-A-GL610-001
|Resolution:
|720x480
|Size:
|422.46 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, New Parent Support Program: Newborn care class among support offered for expectant parents [Image 4 of 4], by Prudence Siebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Parent Support Program: Newborn care class among support offered for expectant parents
newborn
army community service
Army family
parent support
LEAVE A COMMENT