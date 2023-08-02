Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMFL Ombudsman Completes Ombudsman Basic Training Course [Image 2 of 2]

    NMFL Ombudsman Completes Ombudsman Basic Training Course

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Photo by Bobbie Camp 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    230209-N-MS174-0002 VIRIGNIA BEACH, Va. (Feb. 9, 2023) Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL) Command Master Chief Zachary Pryor and Rear Adm. Matthew Case, NMFL commander and director, Tidewater Market, present Emily Summers a certification of completion for the Ombudsman Basic Training (OBT) course, during a ceremony hosted by the Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) on board Joint Expeditionary Base Little-Creek Fort Story, Feb. 9, 2023. The 3-day OBT course provided training that focused on confidentiality, working with the command’s military leadership, and learning how various organizations can assist in helping Sailors and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Bobbie A. Camp)

