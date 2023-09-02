Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMFL Ombudsman Emily Summer Poses for Portrait [Image 1 of 2]

    NMFL Ombudsman Emily Summer Poses for Portrait

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Photo by Bobbie Camp 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    230210-N-MS174-0002 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Feb. 10, 2023) Emily Summers, the ombudsman for Commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL) poses for a portrait on board Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Portsmouth Annex, Feb. 10, 2023. Ombudsman, who are volunteers and spouses of service members within the command, are appointed by commanders to provide communications involving command information, command climate issues, family challenges, and local quality of life improvement opportunities between the staff and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Bobbie A. Camp)

    NMFL Ombudsman Emily Summer Poses for Portrait
    NMFL Ombudsman Completes Ombudsman Basic Training Course

    Medical Forces Atlantic Welcomes New Ombudsman

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

