230210-N-MS174-0002 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Feb. 10, 2023) Emily Summers, the ombudsman for Commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL) poses for a portrait on board Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Portsmouth Annex, Feb. 10, 2023. Ombudsman, who are volunteers and spouses of service members within the command, are appointed by commanders to provide communications involving command information, command climate issues, family challenges, and local quality of life improvement opportunities between the staff and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Bobbie A. Camp)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2023 Date Posted: 02.15.2023 15:52 Photo ID: 7635887 VIRIN: 230210-N-MS174-0002 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 0 B Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMFL Ombudsman Emily Summer Poses for Portrait [Image 2 of 2], by Bobbie Camp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.