A color guard from the U.S. Navy Honor Guard supports a ceremony commemorating the 125th anniversary of the sinking of the USS Maine, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Feb. 15, 2023.



On Feb. 15, 1898, the USS Maine exploded off the coast of Havana, Cuba, leading to the loss of 260 of her crew. Due to Spanish policy, burials had to be made within 24 hours, therefore the initial crew recovered in the aftermath of the disaster were buried at the Colon Cemetery in Havana. On March 30, 1898, Congress approved a bill authorizing for their remains to be disinterred and transferred to ANC. On Dec. 28, 1899, 165 sets of remains were interred in Section 24 with a full military honors service.



The USS Maine was eventually raised, and the ship’s mast was transported by the Navy to ANC where it was placed next to Section 24 onto a granite base meant to represent the turret of the battleship. The names of those who died aboard the Maine were inscribed onto the base. Sixty-five sets of remains recovered during the salvage operation of the USS Maine were subsequently interred in Section 24 on March 23, 1912.



(U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

