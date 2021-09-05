Capt. Connie Anderson, an aeromedical evacuation flight nurse, poses for a photo during a flight while deployed to Afghanistan in May 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2023 14:15
|Photo ID:
|7635546
|VIRIN:
|230213-Z-F3860-009
|Resolution:
|2548x3826
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|SCOTIA, NY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 109AW medical personnel train at local hospital [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
109th Airlift Wing medical personnel train at local hospital
