109th Airlift Wing medical personnel train at local hospital

Capt. Connie Anderson, a flight nurse with the 139th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, prepares for a training shift at St. Peter's hospital. Anderson is utilizing a Training Affiliate Partnership between the 109th and St. Peter's to complete her required refresher training as a flight nurse.

