Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    109th Airlift Wing medical personnel train at local hospital [Image 1 of 2]

    109th Airlift Wing medical personnel train at local hospital

    SCOTIA, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    109th Air Wing/Public affairs

    Capt. Connie Anderson, a flight nurse with the 139th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, prepares for a training shift at St. Peter's hospital. Anderson is utilizing a Training Affiliate Partnership between the 109th and St. Peter's to complete her required refresher training as a flight nurse.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 14:15
    Photo ID: 7635544
    VIRIN: 230213-Z-F3860-002
    Resolution: 1041x1500
    Size: 336.79 KB
    Location: SCOTIA, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 109th Airlift Wing medical personnel train at local hospital [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    109th Airlift Wing medical personnel train at local hospital
    109AW medical personnel train at local hospital

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    109th Airlift Wing medical personnel train at local hospital

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    Aeromed
    NYNG
    109AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT