    97 AMW Spark Cell continues to spark innovation [Image 4 of 4]

    97 AMW Spark Cell continues to spark innovation

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.24.1676

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andrew Eddy, 97th Training Squadron (TRS) Airman in training, uses a 3D printing software at the Spark Cell at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 13, 2023. Airmen from the 97th TRS have started to utilize the space throughout their training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)

    This work, 97 AMW Spark Cell continues to spark innovation [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AETC
    97 AMW
    Innovation Center
    Spark Cell
    97 TRS

