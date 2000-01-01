U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andrew Eddy, 97th Training Squadron (TRS) Airman in training, uses a 3D printing software at the Spark Cell at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 13, 2023. Airmen from the 97th TRS have started to utilize the space throughout their training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.1676
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2023 14:14
|Photo ID:
|7635505
|VIRIN:
|230213-F-YW496-1018
|Resolution:
|5821x3881
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 97 AMW Spark Cell continues to spark innovation [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
