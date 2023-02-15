Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    97 AMW Spark Cell continues to spark innovation

    97 AMW Spark Cell continues to spark innovation

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andrew Eddy, 97th Training Squadron (TRS) Airman in...... read more read more

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, attended an innovation workshop at the 97th Air Mobility Wing’s Spark Cell, Feb. 13, 2023. The workshop gave Airmen an introduction to problem solving by utilizing the resources the Spark Cell has to offer.

    Leaders from the base established the Spark Cell as a space where Airmen can think creatively and explore different software, equipment and models, including a 3D printer and laser cutter. Lt. Col. Peter Bulinski, 97th AMW Innovation Center director, emphasized that everyone is invited to use the space.

    “It really is a wing Spark Cell,” he said. “We want people from all across the base to bring their problems and ideas, however big or small. Let’s see how we can utilize our resources to solve problems and see how far we can take those solutions.”

    The Spark Cell has been used for different projects including Next Generation Leash System, a new leash for military working dogs, and the WiGL, Wireless-electric Grid LAN, which can be used by security forces defenders.

    Students from the 97th Training Squadron have started to utilize the space throughout their training. Airman 1st Class Andrew Eddy, 97th TRS Airman in training, is currently helping at the Spark Cell and has gotten familiar with the space and what it can offer other students.

    “Many of my peers have great ideas, but are unfamiliar with the space,” he said. “Working in the Spark Cell has given me the chance to help them. I can help them figure out the 3D printer and the laser printer, and any small problems they may have with the space.”

    The quarterly workshops are meant as brief introductions for Airmen who are interested in using the Spark Cell, but do not know where to start. The Spark Cell is open 24/7 and manned from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and can be contacted at (580) 481-7142.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 14:14
    Story ID: 438550
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 97 AMW Spark Cell continues to spark innovation, by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    97 AMW Spark Cell continues to spark innovation
    97 AMW Spark Cell continues to spark innovation
    97 AMW Spark Cell continues to spark innovation
    97 AMW Spark Cell continues to spark innovation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AETC
    97 AMW
    Innovation Center
    Spark Cell
    97 TRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT