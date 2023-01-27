Shipping, receiving, mail freight facility at Fort McCoy

The new, recently constructed $7.03 million shipping, receiving, and mail freight facility is shown Jan. 27, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The facility opened and began use in 2022. The contract for the project called for the construction of a pre-engineered metal building that has an estimated 19,500 square feet of space. Projects like this align with Fort McCoy’s long-range strategic planning objectives, including to sustain and modernize Fort McCoy’s cantonment, range complex, strategic mobility, physical security, quality of life, and information technology infrastructure. This project is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

Date Taken: 01.27.2023