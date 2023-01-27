Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shipping, receiving, mail freight facility at Fort McCoy [Image 7 of 10]

    Shipping, receiving, mail freight facility at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                         

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The new, recently constructed $7.03 million shipping, receiving, and mail freight facility is shown Jan. 27, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The facility opened and began use in 2022. The contract for the project called for the construction of a pre-engineered metal building that has an estimated 19,500 square feet of space. Projects like this align with Fort McCoy’s long-range strategic planning objectives, including to sustain and modernize Fort McCoy’s cantonment, range complex, strategic mobility, physical security, quality of life, and information technology infrastructure. This project is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 12:33
    Photo ID: 7635376
    VIRIN: 230127-A-OK556-3045
    Resolution: 4866x3244
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shipping, receiving, mail freight facility at Fort McCoy [Image 10 of 10], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Army Corps of Engineers
    Fort McCoy
    military construction
    shipping receiving and mail freight facility

