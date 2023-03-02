Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tactical Combat Casualty Care - All Service Members training at the 156th Wing [Image 7 of 9]

    Tactical Combat Casualty Care - All Service Members training at the 156th Wing

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Valerie Carrera, wing staff personnel, performs the jaw-thrust concept to U.S. Air Force Master. Sgt. Anabelle Mulero, administration superintendent, both assigned to the 156th Wing, during a tactical combat casualty care - all service members training at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Feb. 3, 2023. The TCCC - ASM training focuses on teaching how to perform life saving fundamental concepts to servicemembers and how to apply those skills in the field. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 11:47
    Location: CAROLINA, PR 
    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

