Tactical Combat Casualty Care - All Service Members training at the 156th Wing

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hector Lopez Rosa, a financial management journeyman assigned to the 156th Comptroller Flight, packs a simulated injury with gauze during a tactical combat casualty care - all service members training at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Feb. 3, 2023. The TCCC - ASM training focuses on teaching how to perform life saving fundamental concepts to servicemembers and how to apply those skills in the field. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

