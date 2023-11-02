Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    02.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    230211-N-EJ241-1146

    Cmdr. Jake Ferrari, commanding officer of USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), shakes hands with Cmdr. Colvin Osborn, commander, British Forces, on the pier at U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia during a scheduled port visit. The visit underscored the strategic importance of Diego Garcia to an enduring free and open Indo-Pacific by enabling presence, assuring access, and providing defense to the global commons. Paul Hamilton, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 00:11
    Photo ID: 7634524
    VIRIN: 230211-N-EJ241-1146
    Resolution: 5180x3497
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paul Hamilton Diego Garcia [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    Diego Garcia
    US Navy
    NSF Diego Garcia
    British Indian Ocean Territory
    USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60)

