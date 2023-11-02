Paul Hamilton Diego Garcia

230211-N-EJ241-1146



Cmdr. Jake Ferrari, commanding officer of USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), shakes hands with Cmdr. Colvin Osborn, commander, British Forces, on the pier at U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia during a scheduled port visit. The visit underscored the strategic importance of Diego Garcia to an enduring free and open Indo-Pacific by enabling presence, assuring access, and providing defense to the global commons. Paul Hamilton, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

