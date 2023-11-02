Paul Hamilton Diego Garcia

230211-N-EJ241-1044



The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) arrives in Diego Garcia for a scheduled port visit Feb. 11, 2023. The visit underscored the strategic importance of Diego Garcia to an enduring free and open Indo-Pacific by enabling presence, assuring access, and providing defense to the global commons. Paul Hamilton, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

