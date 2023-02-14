Under Secretary of Army Participates In National Signing Day Event

New York, NY – The U.S. Army New York City Recruiting Battalion hosted a U.S. Army National Signing Day event here on February 14, 2023. The event featured a keynote address by the Hon. Gabe Camarillo, Under Secretary of the Army, an enlistment ceremony and a laying of the wreath ceremony in honor of firefighters from Engine 54 Ladder 4 who lost their lives during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

(Photos By: Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Williams/Released)

