New York, NY – The U.S. Army New York City Recruiting Battalion hosted a U.S. Army National Signing Day event here on February 14, 2023. The event featured a keynote address by the Hon. Gabe Camarillo, Under Secretary of the Army, an enlistment ceremony and a laying of the wreath ceremony in honor of firefighters from Engine 54 Ladder 4 who lost their lives during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
(Photos By: Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Williams/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2023 19:14
|Photo ID:
|7634270
|VIRIN:
|230214-A-BD830-009
|Resolution:
|5520x3680
|Size:
|5.42 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Under Secretary of Army Participates In National Signing Day Event [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Gregory Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
