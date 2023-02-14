Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Under Secretary of Army Participates In National Signing Day Event [Image 2 of 5]

    Under Secretary of Army Participates In National Signing Day Event

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Williams 

    353d Civil Affairs Command

    New York, NY - Hon. Gabe Camarillo, Under Secretary of the Army, delivers the keynote address during a U.S. Army National Signing Day event here on February 14, 2023. During the event, Camarillo administered the oath of enlistment to 10 Future Soldiers and laid a wreath in honor of firefighters from Engine 54 Ladder 4 who lost their lives during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
    (Photos By: Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Williams/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.14.2023 19:14
    Photo ID: 7634267
    VIRIN: 230214-A-BD830-006
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 6.01 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Oath of Enlistment
    U.S. Army
    WhyIServe
    ArmyNYC
    Hon. Gabe Camarillo
    National Signing Day

