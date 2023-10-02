Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Winged Devil - FTX [Image 20 of 24]

    Operation Winged Devil - FTX

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Soldiers with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 114th Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, provide cover fire as they take a building during a field training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Feb. 10, 2023. More than 350 Soldiers with the Battalion participated in an air assault and a field training exercise in preparation for the unit’s rotation to the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, later this year. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.14.2023 10:26
    Photo ID: 7632999
    VIRIN: 230210-Z-AL508-1415
    Resolution: 6427x4284
    Size: 9.06 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Winged Devil - FTX [Image 24 of 24], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Winged Devil - FTX
    Operation Winged Devil - FTX
    Operation Winged Devil - FTX
    Operation Winged Devil - FTX
    Operation Winged Devil - FTX
    Operation Winged Devil - FTX
    Operation Winged Devil - FTX
    Operation Winged Devil - FTX
    Operation Winged Devil - FTX
    Operation Winged Devil - FTX
    Operation Winged Devil - FTX
    Operation Winged Devil - FTX
    Operation Winged Devil - FTX
    Operation Winged Devil - FTX
    Operation Winged Devil - FTX
    Operation Winged Devil - FTX
    Operation Winged Devil - FTX
    Operation Winged Devil - FTX
    Operation Winged Devil - FTX
    Operation Winged Devil - FTX
    Operation Winged Devil - FTX
    Operation Winged Devil - FTX
    Operation Winged Devil - FTX
    Operation Winged Devil - FTX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    FTX

    Training

    New Jersey National Guard

    114th Infantry

    44th IBCT

    TAGS

    FTX
    Air Assault
    Training
    New Jersey National Guard
    114th Infantry
    44th IBCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT