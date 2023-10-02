Operation Winged Devil - FTX

A U.S. Army Soldier with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 114th Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, moves out during a field training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Feb. 10, 2023. More than 350 Soldiers with the Battalion participated in an air assault and a field training exercise in preparation for the unit’s rotation to the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, later this year. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

