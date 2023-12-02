Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Sigonella assists in humanitarian relief efforts for Türkiye [Image 9 of 11]

    NAS Sigonella assists in humanitarian relief efforts for Türkiye

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    02.12.2023

    Photo by Lt. Drake Greer 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 12, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Naval Air Station Sigonella assist with humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts by transferring pallets received from naval shipments, Feb. 12, 2023. Following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023, U.S. military forces assigned to U.S. European Command are providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in support of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), and the international community to the Turkish people during this tragedy. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Drake Greer)

    TAGS

    Italy
    NAS Sigonella
    sailors
    earthquake
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)
    TURKIYEHADR

