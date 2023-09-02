230209-N-OG286-1030 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Feb. 9, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors clears a hallway during an active shooter drill. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry X. Liu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2023 Date Posted: 02.13.2023 21:15 Photo ID: 7632185 VIRIN: 230209-N-OG286-1030 Resolution: 2937x4401 Size: 1.32 MB Location: ATSUGI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAF Atsugi Active Shooter Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Henry Liu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.