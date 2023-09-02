NAF Atsugi Active Shooter Exercise

230209-N-OG286-1004 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Feb. 9, 2023) A Sailor of NAF Security clears the hallway to support Master-at-arms 2nd Class Abdomen Jonathan Grajales, from Miami, FL., during an active shooter drill. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry X. Liu)

