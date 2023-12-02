VR Defender Enters Water Below The Ice

LITTLE FALLS, Minn. (Feb. 12, 2023) ¬¬¬¬–– U.S. Navy Diver 2nd Class Justin Brooks, assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit Two (MDSU 2), takes a VR Defender out of Ferrell Lake in Little Falls, Minnesota, Feb. 12, 2023 during Snow Crab Exercise 23-1, an exercise designed to test and evaluate U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal’s (EOD) and Navy Diver’s capabilities and equipment in a simulated Arctic environment and improve combat effectiveness. Navy EOD and Navy Divers are part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force (NECF), enabling the U.S. Navy Fleet by clearing and protecting the battlespace. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Nowak/Released

