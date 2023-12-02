Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VR Defender Enters Water Below The Ice [Image 1 of 3]

    VR Defender Enters Water Below The Ice

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Keith Nowak 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    LITTLE FALLS, Minn. (Feb. 12, 2023) – U.S. Navy VR Defender, assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit Two (MDSU 2), begins its dive into Ferrell Lake in Little Falls, Minnesota, Feb. 12, 2023 during Snow Crab Exercise 23-1, an exercise designed to test and evaluate U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal’s (EOD) and Navy Diver’s capabilities and equipment in a simulated Arctic environment and improve combat effectiveness. Navy EOD and Navy Divers are part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force (NECF), enabling the U.S. Navy Fleet by clearing and protecting the battlespace. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Nowak/Released

