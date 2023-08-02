Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tucson Guard gears up for Super Bowl Sunday with media day, flight [Image 3 of 3]

    Tucson Guard gears up for Super Bowl Sunday with media day, flight

    MORRIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Photo by Maj. Angela Walz 

    162nd Wing

    162nd Wing Aircrew Flight Equipment personnel train Fox News correspondent, Matt Finn, for flight in an F-16 to highlight air defense security efforts that will be in place over State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, during Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Angela Walz)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.13.2023 08:33
    Photo ID: 7630976
    VIRIN: 230208-Z-NO214-0082
    Resolution: 5175x3443
    Size: 6.22 MB
    Location: MORRIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, AZ, US
    Hometown: TUCSON, AZ, US
    This work, Tucson Guard gears up for Super Bowl Sunday with media day, flight [Image 3 of 3], by Maj. Angela Walz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard Bureau
    Fox News
    Arizona Air National Guard
    Operation Noble Eagle
    162nd Wing

