Tucson Guard gears up for Super Bowl Sunday with media day, flight

Fox News correspondent, Matt Finn, and Lt. Col. Jeramy Barnett, a 162nd Wing F-16 pilot, prepare for flight in an F-16 to highlight air defense security efforts that will be in place over State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, during Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Angela Walz)

