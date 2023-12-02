Airmen assigned to various sections across the 39th Air Base Wing in Incirlik Air Base, Turkiye, load supply trucks in recognition of joint military support of USAID humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts, following the Feb. 6, 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkiye. U.S. military forces assigned to U.S. European Command and under the operational control of U.S. Naval Forces Europe, are providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in support of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), and the international community to the Turkish people during this tragedy.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mike Wright/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2023 Date Posted: 02.12.2023 13:08 Photo ID: 7630263 VIRIN: 230212-N-VY489-1005 Resolution: 5890x4207 Size: 1.14 MB Location: TR Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Incirlik Air Base Supply Truck Onload [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Michael Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.