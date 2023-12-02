Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik Air Base Supply Truck Onload [Image 1 of 7]

    Incirlik Air Base Supply Truck Onload

    TURKEY

    02.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Wright 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    Airmen assigned to various sections across the 39th Air Base Wing load supply trucks in recognition of joint military support of USAID humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts, following the Feb. 6, 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkiye. U.S. military forces assigned to U.S. European Command and under the operational control of U.S. Naval Forces Europe, are providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in support of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), and the international community to the Turkish people during this tragedy.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mike Wright/Released)

    This work, Incirlik Air Base Supply Truck Onload [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Michael Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    "TURKIYEHADR"

